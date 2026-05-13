Gunshots fired inside Philippine Senate — TV

BANGKOK, May 13. /TASS/. Gunshots have been fired in the Philippine Senate, where senator Ronald dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), had sought refuge, ABS-CBN News reported.

In a video, recorded inside the building of the Senate and released by the TV channel, multiple gunshots could be heard.

On Wednesday, Dela Rosa posted a video address on his Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia) page, urging to prevent his arrest under the ICC warrant. Earlier, military personnel, police officers, and National Bureau of Investigation agents arrived at the Senate.

According to Mark Llandro Mendoza, secretary of the upper house of the Philippine parliament, no one was injured in the incident. Philippines' Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Juanito Remulla has entered the building, greeted by local journalists.