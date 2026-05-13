Israeli strikes kill eight Lebanese on highway south of Beirut — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, May 13. /TASS/. Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles have attacked three cars on the Beirut-Saida highway, killing eight people, the Health Ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that four people were killed.

"Strikes were carried out on three vehicles in the towns of Barja, Jieh, and Saadiyat south of the Lebanese capital," it said in a statement. "The eight killed include two children."

In southern Lebanon, drones fired rockets at vehicles in the settlements of Maaliye, Ras Naqoura and Shueitiya in the morning. Local authorities reported casualties, their number is being established.

Presumably, Israeli drones eliminated members of the Shiite organization Hezbollah, who were heading to the southern regions where military operations are continuing.