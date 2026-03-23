Israel hits Bir Abed and Ruwais on southern outskirts of Beirut

BEIRUT, March 23. /TASS/. Israel has resumed raids on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital in response to Hezbollah’s rocket attacks on the Upper Galilee.

According to a TASS correspondent, a series of strikes were carried out at night in the districts of Bir Abed and Ruwais. Strong explosions were heard throughout the city.

Israel warned residents of the southern neighborhoods about the upcoming raids in advance, and they moved closer to central Beirut.

In the afternoon, an Israeli drone targeted a building in Hazmieh, an eastern suburb of the capital. According to the Health Ministry, one person was killed.