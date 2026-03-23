Hezbollah commander killed by Israeli drone in Lebanon’s Al-Khiyam — media

BEIRUT, March 23. /TASS/. A Hezbollah militia commander, who was in charge of the defense of the city of Al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon, has been killed by an Israeli drone, the Janoubia news portal reported.

According to the portal, Ali Assaf, reputed as an "ambush engineer," was one of Hezbollah's top commanders. He was killed after three-week-long fierce fighting with the Israeli army.

Hezbollah confirmed his death.

Located between the Marjayoun Valley and the Arkoub area, Al-Khiyam is a strategic stronghold in the eastern border sector and a logistics hub for Hezbollah groups in the Beqaa Valley.

According to Janoubia, the seizure of this city was among the key objectives of Israel’s operation to establish a 10-kilometer buffer zone south of the Litani River. Israeli troops are reportedly blowing up houses used as firing sites by Hezbollah militants.