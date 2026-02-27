Starmer failed to make Britain bridge between US, Europe — ex-UK ambassador to Russia

LONDON, February 27. /TASS/. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has not succeeded in transforming Great Britain into a mediator between the United States and the European Union, and Washington is perceived as an increasingly difficult partner, former UK Ambassador to Moscow (2004-2008) Anthony Brenton told TASS.

"No, he hasn't," Brenton said, answering the corresponding question. "What's happened is that the gap between the rest of Europe, including us, and the United States has grown wider."

The former ambassador acknowledged that London and Washington have "very close security links and all the rest." However, he added, if one listens to the tone of political conversations in the British capital, "there’s a sort of resigned acceptance that the United States has become a much more difficult partner for us to do useful business with and therefore we are much more dependent on close links with Europe to sustain our position in the world."

The former diplomat noted that in this situation, London is increasingly seeking areas for mutual cooperation with Brussels. "One of the obvious examples being our joint contribution to whatever security arrangements are established in Ukraine when that finishes. There are lots of other things now under discussion which weren't a year ago," Brenton said.