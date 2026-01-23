French Parliament throws out resolution of no confidence in government

PARIS, January 23. /TASS/. The National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament, has rejected a resolution of no confidence in the government submitted by leftist oppositionists, said Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet.

"269 deputies voted for, a majority was not carried, the resolution has not been adopted," said Braun-Pivet, whose speech was broadcast on the website of the National Assembly, of the vote on the resolution put forward by left-wing party La France Insoumise. An absolute majority of 289 out of 577 votes was needed to pass the resolution.

Parliament will soon tally up votes on a similar resolution submitted by the right-wing National Rally party. However, given the left wing’s penchant to vote nay on resolutions from the "right," the measure has little chance of being adopted.

Earlier, La France Insoumise submitted the no confidence resolution after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu adopted a budget bypassing a vote in parliament in accordance with part 3 of Article 49 of the French constitution.

Lecornu had previously promised not to use this provision, but after several failed rounds of parliamentary debates, he said he would be forced to resort to extreme measures. He said the discussion of the budget bill in parliament was blocked by La France Insoumise and National Rally, which he blamed for preventing the budget from being adopted on time.

Under the 2026 budget, the government will reduce spending across the board, with the exception of defense, which is to be increased by 6.7 billion euros.