WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has extended invitations to leaders of 58 countries to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, Axios reported, citing a senior US official.

According to the news outlet’s source, Trump is likely to paint his organization as the antagonist to the UN. "I suspect he’ll infer that the Board of Peace is the foil to the UN. But you never know what you’re going to get with a Donald Trump speech until he gives it," the official said.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation to join the Board of Peace and was considering this possibility.