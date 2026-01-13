US Army base in Alaska cannot feed its servicemen due to budget cuts — newspaper

NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. US Army base Fort Greely in Alaska, responsible for "intercepting incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles in the event of nuclear war," cannot operate its dining facility due to mass layoffs following budget cuts, Pentagon’s Stars and Stripes newspaper reported, citing internal documents.

According to it, the military base is facing "a critical disruption in food service operations resulting from the government’s loss of essential civilian positions."

The newspaper noted that the layoffs occurred because of a campaign to reduce government spending organized by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Due to the personnel shortage, the military base’s management was forced to cut the hours of operation of the dining facility, which "negatively impacts their [the servicemen’s] physical and cognitive readiness and contributes to degraded performance during training and normal duty requirements."

To solve this problem, the US Army is searching for a new food service contractor to ensure the dining facility operates normally. As a temporary measure, the command is considering distributing field rations, which, according to the newspaper, are insufficient for everyone.

Fort Greely is an Alaskan military base that houses nearly 350 service members. According to Stars and Stripes, the base operates the largest US ground intercontinental ballistic missile system. Up to 40 missiles are deployed at the base. In addition, the facility tests military equipment in low-temperature conditions.