UN reports four executions of Russian POWs in Ukraine in past month

GENEVA, December 16. /TASS/. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has registered four executions of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian troops since mid-November and is probing into reports on three more such incidents, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

"My team also recorded four executions of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian armed forces, and we are reviewing credible allegations of three additional incidents," he said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

"Perpetrators of all human rights and humanitarian law violations must be held accountable," he stressed.

The UN Human Rights Office said on June that 26 people unfit for active service, including Russian prisoners of war, had been murdered by Ukrainian troops since February 2022.