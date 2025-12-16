MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to introduce temporary international governance in Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations, the US, Russia and Europe will create conditions for legitimate elections and a referendum in the country, said Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the banned Opposition Platform — For Life party in Ukraine.

As the politician noted, Vladimir Zelensky’s regime will not volunteer to restore constitutional order or ensure the Ukrainians’ rights in order to organize democratic elections in the country.

"In this context, the only viable option is the mechanism proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 27, 2025: to introduce interim governance in Ukraine under the UN auspices, together with the United States, Russia, and European countries. This would allow establishing the conditions necessary to hold democratic elections and referendums, as well as to form all government bodies," Medvedchuk wrote in a column he contributed to the Smotrim.ru media platform.