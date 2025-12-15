Turkey ready to restore negotiating platform for Ukraine settlement — Fidan

ANKARA, December 15. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Istanbul remains the only venue where Russia and Ukraine have been able to discuss a settlement and that Ankara is prepared to revive the negotiating process.

"The Russian-Ukrainian war is one of the most complex trials our region has ever faced. From the very first day, our principle has been clear: there are no winners in war, and no losers in a just peace. Guided by this conviction, we have been the country making the most intensive efforts to end the war through diplomatic means. Istanbul remains, so far, the only platform where the parties have been able to meet at a technical level and discuss the parameters of a peaceful settlement," the minister said at the opening of the annual Conference of Ambassadors in Ankara.

He added that holding talks in Turkey "is a manifestation of the trust placed in Turkish diplomacy." "Turkey stands ready to implement any initiatives, play a facilitating role, and restore the platform for peace talks with the aim of ending the war through diplomatic means," he said.