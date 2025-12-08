Swedish authorities detain Russian for illegally taking pics of radio tower

STOCKHOLM, December 8. /TASS/. A Russian national was detained by Swiss police on Monday on charges of illegally taking pictures of one of the radio towers in the eastern Stockholm suburb of Nacka, Swiss-based daily Aftonbladet reported.

All such towers across Sweden are protected objects. The suspect was apprehended on Sunday evening. According to the daily’s sources, he is suspected of planning sabotage.

"We are investigating the circumstances at the scene, interviewing witnesses and conducting a technical examination. The suspect will also be questioned in the presence of a public defender," the daily quoted Assistant Prosecutor Johanna Hellsten as saying in a press release from the Prosecution Authority.

The Swiss prosecutor added that "more detailed information about the suspect or the incident would be provided at any moment."

Two radio towers in the city of Nacka near Stockholm, are 299-meter high masts that serve one of 54 radio and TV stations on the terrestrial television and radio broadcasting network. They provide broadcasting services in the Stockholm area with six digital television channels, as well as 11 analog and 29 digital radio channels. Teracom is the operator of the station.