Turkey is taking measures to counter threats in Black Sea — Defense Ministry

ISTANBUL, December 4. /TASS/. Turkey is actively implementing measures to address emerging threats in the Black Sea region, according to the Defense Ministry.

A ministry spokesperson, quoted by TRT Haber, emphasized Turkey’s commitment to regional responsibility: "As part of our regional responsibility, we are taking steps to counter maritime threats related to the war in Ukraine."

The measures aim to safeguard Turkey’s maritime zones and critical underwater and surface infrastructure. They include enhanced reconnaissance and surveillance operations conducted by the Navy and Air Force, as well as activities within the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group. The ministry highlighted that achieving "lasting peace," particularly through the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, would significantly reduce maritime threats and improve navigational safety in the Black Sea.

Additionally, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced plans to develop collaborative measures with Bulgaria and Romania - both members of the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group - to ensure navigational safety in the basin. Fidan discussed these initiatives during talks with his counterparts at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Turkey’s Ministry of Transport reported that the tanker Midvolga 2, carrying sunflower oil from Russia to Georgia, was attacked approximately 80 miles off Turkey’s coast. The vessel, with a crew of 13 onboard, was en route to the Turkish port of Sinop. Earlier, it was reported that the Gambian-flagged tankers Kairos and Virat, both heading to Russia without cargo, sent distress signals on November 28 while located 28 and 38 nautical miles off the Turkish coast, respectively.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned these attacks, stating after a cabinet meeting that targeting vessels within Turkey’s exclusive economic zone signals a concerning escalation of the Ukrainian conflict. He described such acts as inexcusable, underscoring the gravity of the situation in the Black Sea region.