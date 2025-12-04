First direct meeting of Israeli, Lebanese delegations prompted by US pressure — Axios

WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. The direct negotiations that took place on December 3 between Israeli and Lebanese delegations were prompted by pressure from the United States, which demanded that they begin a bilateral dialogue, the Axios portal reported, citing sources.

According to its information, the leadership of Israel and Lebanon showed no enthusiasm regarding direct contacts between their representatives. As bilateral tensions escalated due to increasing Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory, the US intensified pressure on both sides. On December 2, US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, strongly recommending that he send his delegates to the meeting. Prior to that, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michelle Issa convinced the country’s leadership to organize a direct dialogue despite ongoing periodic strikes from Israel.

Ortagus pointed out to Netanyahu that this is currently the most favorable window of opportunity for Israel to resolve accumulated contradictions with Lebanon, as the country’s current leadership is "better for Israel than any previous Lebanese government in decades." Both sides agreed to send their negotiators to the meeting.

Based on Axios sources, the direct talks took place following a previously scheduled meeting within the framework of the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee on the Lebanese-Israeli border under the auspices of the US and France. Israeli and Lebanese diplomats held a separate meeting in the presence of Ortagus. Axios indicated that the main part of the interaction was "mostly focused on the parties getting to know each other." A key issue in the negotiations was the prospects for economic cooperation between the parties in the areas of southern Lebanon.

Earlier, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the meeting was "good" and the parties agreed "to formulate ideas for developing possible economic cooperation" between the two countries. The LBCI television channel, citing sources, reported that the Lebanese side was also satisfied with the results of the meeting. The Axios portal noted that the negotiations were the first such direct contact since 1993.

Israel and Lebanon have never had diplomatic relations. Beirut has not recognized the Jewish state since its establishment in 1948. Despite the absence of diplomatic relations, the parties maintain informal contact through Washington’s mediation.