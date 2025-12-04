Witkoff, Kushner to meet Umerov in Miami on December 4 — AP

NEW YORK, December 4. /TASS/. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the American president’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, will hold talks on Thursday with Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, the Associated Press (AP) reported citing sources.

According to their information, the meeting will take place in Miami, Florida. No further details were provided.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that following their visit to Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner came away with the impression that Russia is inclined toward a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The central topic was a settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the parties discussed the substance of proposals contained in four documents comprising the US peace plan.