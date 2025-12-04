Bessent may become Trump’s adviser while retaining post as US Treasury Secretary

NEW YORK, December 4. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent may be appointed an economic adviser to President Donald Trump while keeping his current post as US Treasury Secretary, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to their information, Trump’s aides are discussing the possibility of naming Bessent as head of the National Economic Council under the US president. This would allow him to oversee the White House’s economic policy if the current council chief, Kevin Hassett, becomes chair of the US Federal Reserve, the agency added. It noted that final decisions have not yet been agreed.

A Trump administration representative previously stated that any personnel changes should not be considered official until the president himself announces them.