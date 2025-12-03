Witkoff, Kushner believe Russia is committed to resolving Ukraine conflict — Trump

WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that, following their visit to Moscow, special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner came away with the impression that Russia is inclined toward a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

The White House chief was asked what Witkoff and Kushner told him after their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He would like to end the war. That was their impression," the US leader said.

"I can say that they had a reasonably good meeting with President Putin," Trump told reporters at the White House.

At the same time, Trump is not yet prepared to forecast what the results will be of the meeting. "What comes out of that meeting I can’t tell you because it takes two to tango," Trump told reporters at the White House. According to him, the United States has "something worked out" in its contacts with Ukrainian representatives.