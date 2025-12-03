European NATO countries want war with Russia, not peace in Ukraine — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, December 3. /TASS/. Leading European NATO countries do not want peace in Ukraine; they want war with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"I can tell you that NATO member countries belonging to the European mainstream do not want peace. The mainstream does not want peace, it wants war against Russia and therefore seeks to undermine peace efforts [to settle the conflict in Ukraine]," the top diplomat said at a press conference following a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

The top diplomat believes that the most shocking and alarming thing in the current situation is Western Europe's attitude toward a long-term confrontation with Russia. "Even if peace is achieved and peacekeeping efforts are successful despite attempts to undermine them, leading European NATO countries say they will still expect hostile relations with Russia in the long term," he noted.

According to Szijjarto, EU countries are still under the illusion that Ukraine can win this war. The top diplomat noted that Europe has sent tons of weapons and piles of money, yet this has not allowed Ukraine to "turn the tide on the battlefield." He confirmed that the Hungarian government remains convinced that the Ukrainian conflict cannot be resolved by military means. "That is why we fully support US President Donald Trump's peacekeeping efforts," the foreign minister concluded.