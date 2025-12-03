Hungary won’t support NATO's efforts to assist Kiev’s 'military mafia' — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, December 3. /TASS/. Hungary will not participate in NATO's mechanism for providing military assistance to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"The Kiev military mafia will not see a penny of the Hungarian people's money. We have refused to participate in NATO mechanisms that require the allocation of money and coordination of efforts to supply weapons to Ukraine, and we refuse to do so in the future," the top diplomat said at a press conference following a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

Szijjarto noted that the "warlike European mainstream" is seeking to send more funds to Ukraine despite the major corruption scandal involving senior government officials that has erupted there. "Some have even proposed that each EU member state allocate a quarter of its GDP to Ukraine. In Hungary's case, that would mean 200 billion forints (525 million euros)," he said.

The top diplomat also recalled that Ukraine had recently "put forward new demands: next year, it will need 160 billion euros to maintain its army." Szijjarto confirmed that the Hungarian government would not allocate funds for this purpose.