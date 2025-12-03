Finnish president admits terms of peace in Ukraine unlikely to satisfy EU

STOCKHOLM, December 3. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb has suggested that a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine may ultimately come on terms that Kiev and the European Union previously found unacceptable.

"The reality is that peace can be good, bad, or a compromise. The reality is also that we Finns must prepare for a moment when peace comes and all the conditions for a just peace, which we have talked so much about over the past four years, are unlikely to be met," Stubb said in an interview with MTV Uutiset.

He expressed hope that the coming days or weeks would show whether the efforts of Ukraine’s partner countries to resolve the conflict will bear fruit. Stubb also acknowledged Washington’s interest in securing economic advantages in the process: "We are in a position where the United States is investing in various agreements, such as mineral extraction in Ukraine."

Washington had previously proposed a 28-point plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine. The document caused discontent among Kiev and its European partners, who tried to significantly revise it. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, President Donald Trump said that the initial plan for a peaceful settlement had been revised to take the positions of Moscow and Kiev into account, leaving only a few contentious issues. He also noted that the number of points had been reduced to 22.

On November 30, representatives of the US and Ukraine met in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, long-term solutions to economic and security issues, prospects for elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the sides discussed the essence of the proposals from the four documents on the US peace plan.