EU dictates 'red lines' to Ukraine in conflict settlement process — Hungary’s top diplomat

BUDAPEST, December 3. /TASS/. The EU is dictating so-called "red lines" to Ukraine in the peace process with Russia, preventing a deal from getting done, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"It was also proven today that the ‘red lines’ for Ukraine are drawn by the Europeans," Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists after a meeting of the foreign ministers of the NATO member states in Brussels.

"The 'red lines' for Ukraine are set not by the Ukrainians themselves, but by the Europeans, who dictate their terms to them and do not allow them to reach a [peace] agreement," he added.

Szijjarto said he believes that EU leaders "hinder an agreement on peace from being reached, pushing Ukrainians to lose more people, all with the objective of starting a war against the Russians."

"In my opinion, this is totally unacceptable," the Hungarian minister stressed.

"We don't want Europe to be at war with Russia. We do not want the future Europe to be involved in war," he continued.

Szijjarto emphasized that "NATO’s European member states have fallen prey to obvious military fanaticism, which blinds them and makes them unable to make reasonable decisions."