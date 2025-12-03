Hungary demands from Ukraine to stop attacking civilian energy installations — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, December 3. /TASS/. Hungary demands from Ukraine to immediately stop strikes against civilian energy infrastructural facilities of Russia and marine tankers, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"In recent days, Ukrainians repeatedly attacked oil transportation routes, pump stations and other infrastructure used for supplies to Hungary," Szijjarto said at a press conference streamed by M1 television.

The Ukrainian armed forces delivered strikes against tankers in the Black Sea, the minister noted. "All that means that they attack civilian objects," Szijjarto stressed. "This is outrageous. We strongly urge Ukrainians to immediately stop threatening energy security of Hungary," he added.