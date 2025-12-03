Druzhba oil pipeline sustained minor damage from Ukrainian army strikes — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, December 3. /TASS/. Next attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces against the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline inflicted insignificant damage, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters after the conversation with Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

Sorokin informed Szijjarto in detail "about attacks against the Druzhba oil pipeline," the minister said at a brief press conference streamed by M1 television. "Attacks inflicted just minor damage to the oil pipeline owing to actions of the Russian defense," Szijjarto said.

"Therefore, nothing jeopardizes oil supplies to Hungary but I once again strongly urge Ukrainians to stop such attacks," the minister added.