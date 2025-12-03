Yemeni Houthis release crew of Eternity C vessel including Russian national — Al Masirah

DUBAI, December 3. /TASS/. Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement have released the crew of the Eternity C cargo ship, one Russian among them, the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah television channel reported on Wednesday.

The Eternity C cargo ship, operated by the Greek company Cosmoship Management, was attacked by Yemeni rebels in the Red Sea in early July. Following the attack, some of the crew members, including a Russian sailor, were held captive in Houthi-controlled territories.

According to Al Masirah, the released crew members of the vessel were taken by plane from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa to Muscat, the capital of Oman, where they were hospitalized and received the required medical assistance.

In early July, the Houthis attacked and sank two commercial vessels off the coast of Yemen. On July 6, the Magic Seas bulk carrier operated by Greek company Stem Shipping came under attack. Its crew of 22 people was rescued by the Emirati vessel Safeen Prism. On the following day, Yemeni rebels attacked the Eternity C bulk carrier that had a crew of 25 including a Russian citizen.

During the attack on the Eternity C vessel, Russian sailor Alexey Galaktionov was badly wounded. After the Houthi security forces took the crew members to the rebel-controlled territories, he was hospitalized in Sanaa.

On July 28, the press service of the armed forces formed by the Houthis published video footage with members of the Eternity C crew. The footage featured the names and pictures of 10 sailors, including Galaktionov.