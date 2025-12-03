Slovakia will again vote against ban on Russian gas imports — PM

BRATISLAVA, December 3. /TASS/. Slovakia will again vote in December at the EU Council’s meeting against the ban on imports of Russian gas by the European Union, Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters.

"Ideological decisions are being made [at the EU level]. They are extremely harmful to us," Fico stressed. All the representatives of Slovakia at all meetings voted against all the measures and decisions concerning the REPowerEU [the program designed to terminate EU dependence on Russian gas - TASS]," he noted.

"I talk about gas now. The final voting will be in December, where our representative will receive a clear instruction to vote against once again," Fico added.