BRUSSELS, December 3. /TASS/. The European Commission has approved the so-called "potential reparations loan" for Ukraine, which implies the use of frozen Russian assets, EC President Ursula von der Leyen announced.

"We have been discussing and then adopting proposals for a potential reparations loan," she said at a press conference in Brussels.

"If you look at the IMF estimates, Ukraine will need 135 billion euros for the next two years — 2026 and 2027. This is needed to keep the state and the basics services running — so it is a civilian side but also to continue the brave resistance on the battlefield — this is the military side," she said.

According to von der Leyen, the European Commission intends to prohibit the enforcement of foreign court decisions within the EU as part of Russia's retaliatory measures against the expropriation of its sovereign assets under the guise of a "reparations loan," adding that this is supposedly intended to protect Belgium from Russia's retaliatory actions. The head of the European Commission also stated that the confiscation of Russian assets allegedly does not require a compromise, and the decision will be made by a qualified majority.

Earlier in an interview with TASS, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar stated that regardless of the scheme used to cover up the expropriation of Russia's sovereign assets, it would be theft. He stressed that Russia's retaliatory measures "will follow immediately and will force the West to count its losses."