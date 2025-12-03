New OPCW chief vows to Russia to work impartially — permanent representative

THE HAGUE, December 3. /TASS/. The new Director-General of the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Sabrina Dallafior Matter, whose candidacy for the 2026-2030 term was approved by the Conference of the States Parties, met with the Russian side and assured them that she would adhere to the principles of impartiality and professionalism in her work, Russia’s permanent representative to the organization Vladimir Tarabrin said in an interview with TASS.

"During her election campaign, she met with me, and on the sidelines of the Conference of the States Parties, she met with the head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Kirill Lysogorsky. The future head of the OPCW Technical Secretariat assured me that she intends to strictly adhere to the principles of impartiality and professionalism and to act strictly within the framework of the Chemical Weapons Convention," he said. The permanent representative emphasized that the new OPCW chief's primary task is to restore confidence in the organization and strengthen its authority as an impartial, independent, and professional agency.