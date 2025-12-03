Zelensky’s current weak position could spur settlement — former Ukrainian PM

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is currently in a very weak position because the situation in Ukraine is difficult, but this could help accelerate the settlement process, the country’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov said, commenting on yesterday’s negotiations in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as entrepreneur Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

"Zelensky is now in a very weak position, as is the entire Kiev regime," he noted. "Zelensky is facing a very difficult situation at home. Disagreements have begun in the Verkhovna Rada among those he used to consider his closest allies. He is going through tough times. Perhaps this will make the [peace] process move along faster. We will have to see. I prefer not to predict this far ahead."