CSTO considers politicization of security issues unacceptable — deputy secretary general

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The CSTO calls on the international community to cooperate on international security issues and considers any attempts to politicize them unacceptable, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said at the 2025 BRICS+ Counter-Terrorism Conference dubbed National and Regional Counter-Terrorism Strategies Amid Emerging Security Challenges and Threats.

"The CSTO’s strategic goal is to ensure collective security by uniting the efforts and resources of our states on the basis of strategic partnership and shared recognition of the norms and principles of international law," Semerikov emphasized. "At the same time, we consider any attempts to politicize issues related to ensuring international security unacceptable. We call for the alignment of the capacities of countries and alliances interested in constructive cooperation."

He pointed out that the recent surge in terrorist threats worldwide is a direct consequence of the collapse of the international security system.

"Amid the breakdown of previous agreements and global confrontation, alongside the expansion of armed violence in conflict zones, terrorism and extremism are no longer tools of marginalized groups and are increasingly used by some countries and blocs to pursue their political and economic interests," the CSTO deputy secretary general noted.

According to him, terrorist groups, "degenerated into international terrorist organizations," seek to paralyze independent state governance systems and sometimes even destroy the country "chosen as a victim."

"Terrorism is becoming an increasingly complex threat, woven into a system of hybrid warfare," Semerikov stated.