BRUSSELS, December 3. /TASS/. No one truly believes in Russia’s defeat in the conflict with Ukraine, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said.

"Who actually believes that Russia will be defeated in Ukraine? These are fairy tales, pure illusions," he said in an interview with the La Libre newspaper, responding to a question about the potential confiscation of Russia’s frozen assets to fund Ukraine.

The prime minister noted that in the past, a country’s sovereign assets were only frozen during conflicts and could be used by another country as reparations in the event of defeat. However, it is hardly likely in Russia’s case. "Stealing another country’s frozen assets, its sovereign funds - this has never been done before," De Wever emphasized.

The Belgian prime minister also stated that Russia’s defeat is "not even desirable" since it could lead to instability in a country that possesses nuclear weapons.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Europe continues to live under the illusion of inflicting strategic defeat on Russia, although rationally they understand that it is impossible. The president stated that European countries cut off all ties with Russia on their own volition; it was their initiative.