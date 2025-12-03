Ukrainian side plans to hold meeting with Trump's representatives in US

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Rustem Umerov, along with Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov, will coordinate efforts to arrange a meeting between Ukrainian officials and representatives of US President Donald Trump in the United States.

In his Telegram channel, Vladimir Zelensky stated, "Following the Brussels trip, Rustem Umerov and Andrey Gnatov will be preparing a meeting with President Trump’s representatives in the United States." He did not specify the timing of the potential encounter or detail the composition of the Ukrainian delegation that Kiev intends to send.

Zelensky also mentioned that Umerov and Gnatov will hold consultations with national security advisors to European leaders in Brussels today.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced that the American delegation would return to the United States rather than proceed to Kiev after their meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. The discussions, which lasted approximately five hours, focused primarily on the Ukraine settlement issue. The US side included Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner.

Additionally, Kyiv Post correspondent Alex Raufoglu posted on X that Zelensky was scheduled to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels following their visit to Moscow; however, the meeting was ultimately canceled. A source within European air traffic control circles told TASS that Witkoff’s aircraft did not make any stopovers in Europe.