Ukraine crisis

NATO chief says 'weapon flow' to Ukraine to continue despite 'important' talks in Moscow

Mark Rutte added that he welcomed Washington’s peace efforts

BRUSSELS, December 3. /TASS/. The talks that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff held in Moscow were important but NATO will still continue to provide weapons to Ukraine, the bloc’s Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"Last night was, of course, important, and there will be more steps, but you won’t hear me commenting on every in-between step. We closely coordinate with the Americans," he said upon arrival at a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

Rutte added that he welcomed Washington’s peace efforts.

However, the NATO secretary general stressed that "the weapon flow into Ukraine will keep on going." According to him, NATO countries will purchase five billion euros worth of US weapons for Ukraine this year, reaching the one billion euros per month level in 2026, in addition to direct weapons supplies.

Extremist Ukrainian database Mirotvorets lists six Russian footballers
The website claims that they infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as publicly supported Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine
Merz' support drops to 22%, below that of Scholz's at end of term
His predecessor, Olaf Scholz, was slightly higher by the end of his term of office at 23%
European Commission to present proposals on Russian assets seizure on December 3 — source
Concerns of Belgium and objections of the European Central Bank "did not influence the sequence of actions of the European Commission"
Global central banks purchase 53 tons of gold in October — WGC
According to WGC data, Russia became a single country in October, whose central bank reported the decline of gold reserves over the month by three metric tons
US no longer monetarily involved in Ukraine crisis — Trump
The US president said that Joe Biden "gave away $350 billion"
Kremlin unaware of foreign journalists seeking to visit Krasnoarmeysk, Kupyansk
Russian media workers continue to work there, "even though it’s quite dangerous," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Washington sees Umerov as possible replacement for Zelensky after Yermak scandal — expert
According to political scientist and international relations expert Vladimir Karasev, "the era of Zelensky’s rule" ended with Yermak’s resignation
Russia’s new combat aircraft A-60 to be armed with high accuracy laser — KRET
The airborne laser will be so powerful that the plane itself will have to be properly protected
Having destroyed OSCE's military-political aspect, West wants to ruin dialogue — Lavrov
"Despite resistance from NATO and the EU, Russia has so far managed to prevent the abolition of the consensus rule in the work of the Forum for Security Cooperation which is the OSCE’s main platform for addressing military security issues," the minister pointed out
OSCE to become meaningless body if West abolishes consensus rule — Lavrov
"The attack on the consensus rule - the key OSCE principle that guarantees the rights of all participating states - has been ongoing for years," the minister said
EC to propose expropriation of all 210 bln euros of Russia's frozen assets in Europe — FT
It is expected that the final decision on the issue will be made at the EU summit on December 18
Change in Ukraine’s government to trigger political crisis in EU — politician
"French President Emmanuel Macron and other European politicians use impossible "guarantees" not for the sake of Ukraine, but to save their political careers," Viktor Medvedchuk noted
Ukrainian authorities live 'on another planet,' unaware of frontline reality — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that Kupyansk has been under the control of the Russian military for several weeks already
Kalashnikov presents new model of silent motorcycle
The motorcycle develops a speed of up to 100 km/h, has easy controls and is equipped with a universal trailer with a load capacity of up to 200 kg
Musk predicts Vance to be next US president
According to the Politico, he talked about this during a video conference on November 22 to the employees of the Department for Improving the Efficiency of the American government
EU wants at least 70% of critical goods to be produced in Europe — FT
Target indicators will vary depending on the importance of the sector and the degree of dependence on external markets
Ex-EU foreign policy chief Mogherini detained: what we know
Officers are conducting searches at the EU diplomatic service headquarters
Witkoff, Kushner may meet with Zelensky in Europe on December 3 — media
According to Axios, the US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy and the American leader's son-in-law intend to discuss with Vladimir Zelensky the results of their negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia winning conflict in Ukraine, to dictate its terms — The Daily Telegraph
"No amount of indignant protests from EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas will change that brutal fact," British journalist Owen Matthews said in an article
Ukraine's piracy in Black Sea, Europe's threats of war: Putin's statements to reporters
As the Russian president noted, if Europe starts a war with Russia, Moscow will soon have "no one to negotiate with"
Over 50% of Ukrainians oppose Zelensky running for second term — poll
The survey also concluded that the majority of Ukrainians believe that Vladimir Zelensky is personally responsible for the corrupt schemes of businessman Timur Mindich and other suspects uncovered by Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies
Russian troops liberate Zelyony Gai, Dobropolye in Zaporozhye Region — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia to do everything to safeguard Kaliningrad amid EU statements — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stessed that Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia
FACTBOX: Fire at oil depot in Tambov Region as 102 drones attack Russia overnight
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 26 UAVs were downed over the Belgorod Region, 22 over the Bryansk Region and 21 over the Kursk Region
Russian troops take up advantageous positions near Vilcha in Kharkov Region — expert
Russian troops also expanded the area under their control northwest of Liman
Russia and Kiev to eventually decide on end of conflict — Rubio
"If they decide they don't want to end the war, then the war will continue," he said
Peace plan options, signals to Trump: what Putin aide said after Kremlin talks
The sides discussed several options for a peace plan, including territories, and agreed to continue contacts
Ukraine begins op to intimidate officials in Kharkov Region — Russian military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, both overt and covert measures are being carried out
Witkoff’s plane reaches Canada without stopping in Europe
Steve Witkoff’s flight departed from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport at around 2:03 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday
FACTBOX: Russian tanker Midvolga 2 targeted in Black Sea
Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport confirmed the incident
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace agreement — Rubio
"We're still not close enough, but that could change," US Secretary of State added
Russia says submits data on killings of civilians committed by Ukraine to UN, OSCE
New evidence of Ukrainian crimes is emerging, which "hardly increases its credibility in the eyes of Kiev's allies," Rodion Miroshnik said
India wants to buy more S-400 air defense systems, Russia considering this
Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev recalled that the Indian military praised the use of S-400 missile systems during Operation Sindoor
Czar Nicholas II's Faberge egg sold for record $25.7 million
Created for the Russian imperial family for Easter 1913, the piece was designed by Alma Pihl, a young jeweler and the daughter of one of Carl Faberge’s leading craftsmen
NATO's 'preemptive strike' against Russia would trigger heavy response — Duma member
Mikhail Sheremet stressed that NATO's reckless, self-assured statements threaten not only their own populations but also global stability
Putin's meeting with Witkoff continuing for over four hours
The meeting is being held behind closed doors
Press review: EU fails to hinder Ukraine peace and China’s Foreign Minister visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 2nd
Kiev forces in dire situation near Gaichur River after Russian army takes Dobropolye
According to the source, the enemy is losing its positions on the eastern bank of the Gaichur River, which creates conditions for liberating Varvarovka already in the immediate future
Turkish expert sees Black Sea maritime attacks as having global conflict potential
Abdullah Agar believes that Turkish authorities apparently formulated their position in light of the attacks on ships in the Black Sea in line with "the need to stay away from these dangerous events"
Bunch of mindless 'garden gnomes' in Europe propping Kiev up — French politician
Speaking about efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan added that US President Donald Trump’s actions are "destroying Europe"
Zelensky’s Ukraine doomed under both peace, war — opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, if Washington pressures Kiev into signing a peace deal, "the war faction will turn against anyone advocating for peace, causing chaos and the eventual collapse of the country"
Europeans want to steal Russian money to support Kiev's 'war machine' — Kremlin
The freezing of assets was illegal, Dmitry Peskov noted
China urges US to halt official contacts with Taiwan
The ministry emphasized that in the Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations, the US committed to maintaining only unofficial cultural and commercial ties with Taiwan
Vucic says NATO growing more anxious as Russian army stacks wins
According to the Serbian President, NATO’s potential plans for so-called preemptive strikes on Russia pose a serious threat
No turning back on Paks 2 NPP construction — senior Hungarian diplomat
Levente Magyar confirmed that the first concrete is scheduled to be poured into the foundation of the plant’s unit 5 on February 5
France still seeking ways to directly participate in Ukraine conflict, Russia’s SVR says
The presence of French PMCs in Ukraine will be considered by Moscow as France’s direct engagement in hostilities against Russia
Over 320 dead seals found on Caspian Sea coast in Dagestan
The source said that the number of dead animals found may grow
Russian artillery delivers over 100 strikes on Ukrainians in DPR in past day — expert
Pressure on Ukrainian militants has been intensified in the Krasny Liman direction
Colombian president warns U.S. strikes on Latin America to be considered war
"An attack on our sovereignty would mean a declaration of war," Gustavo Petro said
West prolongs Ukraine conflict to hide own problems — Russian security official
Yury Kokov noted that the EU leadership and the authorities of European countries were ready to spend billions from their budgets at the expense of their own people
Russian army to fully liberate Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in several days — Putin
There are about 2,000 buildings in Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and some 650 of them are already under the Russian army’s control
West battlegroup shoots down 52 Vampire hexacopters during day — Defense Ministry
The enemy also lost 13 electronic warfare stations, 32 unmanned aircraft control points and four field ammunition depots
Russian army is liquidating 15 trapped Ukrainian battalions near Kupyansk — Putin
According to the Russian president, the complete liberation of the neighboring village of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy can be expected in a few days
China backs all efforts aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine — foreign minister
China will continue to maintain strategic contacts with Russia on this issue, Wang Yi added
Expert speculates that Zelensky's stay in Ireland might be permanent
Zoltan Koskovics also suggested that British intelligence services might stage an assassination attempt targeting him in order to prolong the conflict in Ukraine
ECB refuses to support €140 billion loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets — FT
The euro-zone regulator concluded that the Ukraine loan proposal put forward by the European Commission violated its mandate
Russian top diplomat calls OSCE state of affairs ‘desperate’
A crucial political commitment had been enshrined at the top level - "not to strengthen one’s security at the expense of the security of others," and "the problem is that the OSCE participating states representing the collective West did not honor this commitment," Sergey Lavrov said
Belgian police detain former EU foreign policy chief Mogherini — media
Federica Mogherini is detained due to an investigation into alleged corruption within the European Union’s diplomatic service
US negotiators in Moscow seek to find path to peace in Ukraine — Rubio
The US Secretary of State said that the American leader is "the only leader in the world that can help end" the Ukrainian crisis
Putin begins meeting on Ukraine with Witkoff, Kushner
The talks will focus on resolving the Ukrainian crisis
It is in Ukraine’s interests to accept Russia’s peace terms now — Russian diplomat
If Vladimir Zelensky will stand out of the peace deal, then Russia will continue movement in a higher tempo and will get much more of Ukraine territory, and they will have to withdraw, and then "the terms and conditions of future negotiations will be much worse for Ukrainians," Andrey Kelin said
US cannot continue unlimited support for Kiev — Rubio
"You can't sustain the scale and scope of it," US Secretary of State stressed
Russian army controls Krasnoarmeysk, former major Ukrainian stronghold, Putin says
According to the Russian president, from Krasnoarmeysk, "from this bridgehead," the Russian army can easily advance in any direction the General Staff deems most appropriate
Rubio calls remaining 20% of DPR under Kiev's control key point of contention in talks
"What we have tried to do, and I think have made some progress, is figure out what can the Ukrainians live with that gives them security guarantees for the future," US Secretary of State said
Western Europe wants to be physically ready for war with Russia by 2030 — diplomat
According to the top Hungarian diplomat, strategic documents set a goal of reaching tactical readiness by 2029
Russia will take cooperation with China, India to new level — Putin
The Russian President stressed that Moscow notably increased its trade volume with its key allies
Lavrov stays silent about meetings with US officials so as not to ruin their careers
When asked if the conversations were meaningful, the Russian top diplomat replied in negative
Mogherini’s detention shocks EU diplomatic service — Le Monde
Ex-EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the EU Commission declined to comment on the matter
US humiliates EU by imposing decisions harmful to Europe’s interests — Russian diplomat
The European Union used to be Moscow's biggest trade partner, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled
Read more
Trump demanded Maduro leave Venezuela by November 28 — Reuters
According to the agency, the Venezuelan leader expressed a willingness to leave the country with family members "provided he and his family members had full legal amnesty"
Western Europe seeks to drag NATO countries into war with Russia — Hungary's top diplomat
"At today’s meeting of the NATO council, war-mongering fanatics will clearly try to cancel the previous decision that the North Atlantic Alliance should not engage in the war in Ukraine and that every effort must be done to prevent this from happening," Peter Szijjarto pointed out
Russia sees no desire from West to pool efforts in fight against terrorism — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky emphasized Russia’s firm stance against the West’s use of terrorist groups for geopolitical interests across various regions
Putin-Modi summit to give start to new bilateral defense cooperation projects — official
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5
Almost half of Poles refuse to defend country in case of military conflict — poll
The same percentage of the participants (43.2%) stated they would join the army in a conflict scenario, with 18.5% ready to enlist immediately
Russia to consider measures against ships helping Ukraine with piracy — Putin
According to the Russian president, the most radical method is to cut Ukraine from the sea
Pentagon halts contact with Germany’s Defense Ministry — German general
German Lieutenant General Christian Freuding said that the Trump administration had not warned about the termination of deliveries of some armaments to Kiev
Russian state debt remains among world’s lowest — Putin
The president said that Russia continues pursuing the balanced and responsible budgetary policy
NATO considering preemptive strikes in response to Russia's actions — admiral
Head of NATO’s Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragone also added that this approach goes beyond NATO’s traditional practices
Relations with Russia important for South Korea — President Lee Jae-myung
Relations with Russia remain "difficult, but Seoul will continue its efforts to maintain communication," the president noted
Top German diplomat says Kiev will have to make 'painful concessions' for sake of peace
Johann Wadephul also opined that, thanks to diplomatic efforts, the chances of achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine "have never been so great" as they are now
Russia’s oldest woman 120 years old — Social Fund
She lives in Grozny, in the Baisangurovsky district, a spokesperson for the Social Fund said
Fire breaks out at oil depot in Tambov Region after UAV attack
According to the region's governor Yevgeny Pervyshov, fire brigades and law enforcement agencies’ officials promptly arrived at the site
Envoy Witkoff travels around Moscow in Aurus
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev earlier had lunch together ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
OSCE ignores censorship of Russian media — Lavrov
"Using the visa lever, Russian civil society representatives are prevented from attending the OSCE events" because they "fear hearing the truth about what is actually happening in our country," the minister said
Russian Finance Minister suggests returning to BRICS cross-border payments system idea
Anton Siluanov believes that it will be useful for everyone
OSCE ignores lawlessness of Kiev regime, Baltic states and Moldova — Lavrov
"The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the infamous ODIHR, overlooks its duties and pays no heed to lawless conduct of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime and the ruling circles of the Baltic states and Moldova, which adopt racist laws and subject local Russian population to ruthless discrimination," the minister said
Kremlin refuses to comment on corruption scandal around former EU diplomatic chief
Dmitry Peskov called it an internal affair of the European Union
Trump says discussed trade, duties, and fight against crime with Lula
"We had a very productive call," the US leader said
NATO members want to define alliance’s role in future agreement on Ukraine — Politico
Diplomats wonder whether the NATO-Russia Council will be revived, if an agreement is reached
West wants to suppress competitors in economy — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the modern world is generally distinguished by "high turbulence, largely provoked by non-competitive methods of struggle"
Putin's meeting with Witkoff underway for about three hours now
No information has yet been released regarding its conclusion
Search for compromise, confidential discussions: Kremlin hosts Putin-Witkoff meeting
According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the parties have not yet reached a compromise on a peace plan for Ukraine
Those who say Putin rejected US peace plan are wrong — Kremlin spokesman
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov earlier stated that a compromise peace plan for a settlement in Ukraine had not yet been found
Zelensky-Witkoff meeting in Brussels cancelled — reports
Vladimir Zelensky was to meet Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Brussels following their visit to Moscow
Ukrainian troops driven out of Dobropolye retreating to Kamyshevakha — expert
Sergey Yurchenko said the Ukrainian army position in the Zaporozhye area is deteriorating daily
Trump warns about potential attacks on drug cartels not only in Venezuela
Any country that is selling drugs into US is subject to attack, the president stressed
Kiev loses over 23,000 troops in battles for Volchansk in Kharkov Region
In Volchansk, the Ukrainian army involved 33 battalions reinforced with over 90 tanks, more than 320 armored vehicles, 37 multiple launch rocket systems and at least 50,000 personnel
Russian economy on brink of recession — economic development minister
Maxim Reshetnikov noted that figures point to slowdown
Regular IAEA staff changeover at Zaporozhye nuke plant takes place
"Four experts have begun to conduct safety and security monitoring activities at the nuclear site," the ZNPP said in a statement
Russian assault teams suffer no losses in Volchansk despite heavy Ukrainian fire
According to the assault team commander using the call sign "Veter," after the liberation of Volchansk, the Russian Armed Forces continue their offensive
Stubb declares death of liberal world order
"Multilateral cooperation is giving way to multipolar competition," Finnish president said
