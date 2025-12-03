NATO chief says 'weapon flow' to Ukraine to continue despite 'important' talks in Moscow

BRUSSELS, December 3. /TASS/. The talks that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff held in Moscow were important but NATO will still continue to provide weapons to Ukraine, the bloc’s Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"Last night was, of course, important, and there will be more steps, but you won’t hear me commenting on every in-between step. We closely coordinate with the Americans," he said upon arrival at a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

Rutte added that he welcomed Washington’s peace efforts.

However, the NATO secretary general stressed that "the weapon flow into Ukraine will keep on going." According to him, NATO countries will purchase five billion euros worth of US weapons for Ukraine this year, reaching the one billion euros per month level in 2026, in addition to direct weapons supplies.