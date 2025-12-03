MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Ukraine, in its current form under Vladimir Zelensky’s regime, cannot endure a prolonged conflict funded by European sponsors. Any potential peace deal, however, would likely trigger the collapse of the current government and the political system it has established, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

"The current situation is the worst, especially for Zelensky’s Ukraine, as it faces imminent destruction - whether through peace or war," Medvedchuk stated. In an opinion piece on Smotrim.ru, he added that if Washington pressures Kiev into signing a peace deal, "the war faction will turn against anyone advocating for peace, causing chaos and the eventual collapse of the country."