Zelensky-Witkoff meeting in Brussels cancelled — reports

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff were scheduled to speak with Vladimir Zelensky in Brussels but the meeting was called off, Alex Raufoglu, a Kyiv Post correspondent in Washington, reported on his X page.

Earlier, Raufoglu cited two sources with direct knowledge confirming that Zelensky was to meet Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels following their visit to Moscow. The sources later reported that the talks were scrapped and Zelensky was on his way back home.

On Tuesday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Witkoff and Kushner. The talks lasted five hours and allowed for an in-depth discussion of the Ukrainian settlement. Specific wording of the US peace plan was not discussed, with the consultations focusing on the essence of related documents, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. According to him, the primary topic of the conversation was the territorial issue.

Ushakov said at a news briefing that, following the Kremlin meeting, the US side shared plans to travel back to the United States, not to Kiev. The flight carrying US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff from Moscow arrived in the Western Hemisphere without any intermediate stops in Europe, a source in aviation circles told TASS. According to him, at around 3:45 a.m. GMT Witkoff’s plane was handed over to Canada’s Atlantic air controller.