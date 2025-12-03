Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russian cyclist Burlakova

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s world champion in track cycling Yana Burlakova has been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

The website claims that she infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and participated in the ‘Russia: Country of Sports’ annual international sports forum.

Burlakova, 25, is the gold medalist of the 2024 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in 500-meter time trial event and the winner of the 2025 UEC European Track Championships in sprint competition. She also won two silver and one bronze medals at the world championships and three bronze medals at the European championships.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.