NATO members want to define alliance’s role in future agreement on Ukraine — Politico

BRUSSELS, December 3. /TASS/. A number of NATO member countries are demanding that their red lines should be taken into account in any future possible agreements on Ukraine, as their voices were not heard in the latest negotiations, Politico Europe reported.

Four diplomats from the alliance countries told the newspaper that some states want to be consulted before an agreement is concluded. They want their positions on Kiev’s accession to the alliance, the deployment of troops and arms on the territory of allies and respect for international law to be considered. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Politico that NATO "is working out the red lines together with our partners and allies."

Diplomats also wonder whether the NATO-Russia Council will be revived, if an agreement is reached. "The real elephant in the room is, if we then engage as NATO with the Russians on matters that are of mutual interest, how do we do it? Is the NATO-Russia Council still viable, or do we need to use the U.S. as the intermediary?" one of the diplomats told Politico.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the key proposals outlined in four documents of the US peace plan were discussed.