Almost half of Poles refuse to defend country in case of military conflict — poll

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Almost half of Poles say they would not defend the country in the event of a military conflict, a survey conducted by the IBRiS (Instytut Badan Rynkowych i Spolecznych) research center for Radio Zet revealed.

According to the poll, 43.2% of the respondents are not willing to fight for Poland, with 15.9% "strongly" opposed to the idea.

In contrast, the same percentage of the participants (43.2%) stated they would join the army in a conflict scenario, with 18.5% ready to enlist immediately. Another 13.6% were undecided.

The poll authors note that the number of those who refuse to participate in military activities has fallen by 5.9% since September, when it amounted to 49.1%.

Respondents who opposed conscription were mostly 18-29 years old, with 65% of the age group unwilling to join the army if the country were attacked.

The IBRiS survey was conducted among 1,075 adult Poles on November 21-22 across Poland.