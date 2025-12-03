EC to propose expropriation of all 210 bln euros of Russia's frozen assets in Europe — FT

LONDON, December 3. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) intends to put forward a proposal on Wednesday to expropriate all frozen Russian sovereign assets in Europe worth a total of 210 bln euros, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper said, citing sources.

The European Commission will offer EU member states two options for further financing of Ukraine's needs, according to sources. The first option is the expropriation of frozen Russian assets throughout Europe under the guise of a so-called reparations loan for Kiev in the amount of up to 210 bln euros. The second option implies using the remaining borrowed funds from the EU general budget for a smaller amount, which would require the approval of all 27 member states.

It is expected that the final decision on the issue will be made at the EU summit on December 18.

At the EU summit on October 23, Belgium blocked the European Commission’s plan to expropriate Russian assets to provide Ukraine with the so-called reparation loan, fearing retaliation from Russia. Belgium demanded legal guarantees that any financial losses would be distributed among all countries of the bloc. The EU summit postponed the decision on this issue until December and instructed the European Commission to prepare various lending options to Ukraine for 2026-2027.