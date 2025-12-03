Witkoff’s plane reaches Canada without stopping in Europe

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The flight carrying US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff from Moscow arrived in the Western Hemisphere without any intermediate landings in Europe, a European air traffic controller told TASS.

According to him, at around 3:45 a.m. GMT Witkoff’s plane was handed over to Canada’s Atlantic air controller.

Witkoff’s aircraft arrived in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon. The US special envoy was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin for about five hours of talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The meeting was attended by Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). American businessman and investor Jared Kushner, founder of Affinity Partners, also joined the talks.

An air traffic controller told TASS that Witkoff’s flight departed from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport at around 2:03 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday (11:03 p.m. GMT on Tuesday).

Earlier, Ushakov said at a news briefing that, following the Kremlin meeting, the US side shared plans to travel back to the United States, not to Kiev.

"They did not tell us that they would go to Kiev, but promised to return home, to Washington," the Kremlin aide said in response to a question about whether the US negotiators were planning to visit Kiev after Moscow.