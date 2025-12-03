Colombian president warns U.S. strikes on Latin America to be considered war

MEXICO CITY, December 3. /TASS/. Any United States’ attack would be perceived as an act of aggression leading to war, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said.

"An attack on our sovereignty would mean a declaration of war," Petro wrote on X. "Don't destroy two centuries of diplomatic relations," the Colombian president warned, inviting US President Donald Trump to his country to see how Bogota is fighting the drug mafia.

On December 2, Trump said that the US army would soon begin attacking ground targets in Latin America in the fight against drug trafficking.