Relations with Russia important for South Korea — President Lee Jae-myung

SEOUL, December 3. /TASS/. South Korea considers relations with Russia important and will continue to maintain communication with Moscow, President Lee Jae-myung said.

"From the point of view of the Republic of Korea, relations with Russia are also very important," Lee Jae-myung said.

"Relations between Russia and the North are developing in an undesirable direction for us. But you can't give up everything," Lee Jae-myung told foreign journalists. He said that in case of inaction, the situation could worsen.

Relations with Russia remain "difficult, but Seoul will continue its efforts to maintain communication," Lee Jae-myung said.

"Although there is an intention and a need for communication, it is extremely difficult right now," Lee Jae-myung said. "At the current stage, there are serious limitations on what can be done.".