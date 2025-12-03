US cannot continue unlimited support for Kiev — Rubio

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. The US administration does not consider unlimited support for Kiev a realistic approach, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

"Some of people have this notion that our policy should be just continue to fund Ukraine unlimited amounts for as long as the war takes. That's not realistic. That's not reality, and that's not going to happen," he said, adding that the current Washington administration "has been saying this for a long time." As Rubio said, "you can't sustain the scale and scope of it."

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington was no longer financially involved in the conflict in Ukraine. On July 14, the American leader said that Washington will continue to send weapons and military equipment to Ukraine if Europe would pay. The coordination in this process is carried out by NATO.

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point plan for a Ukrainian settlement. The document caused discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who tried to significantly adjust it. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American plan for a peaceful settlement had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. He also noted that the number of points had been reduced to 22.

On November 30, consultations were held in Florida between representatives of the United States and Ukraine, where ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue were discussed.

On Wednesday, after midnight in Moscow, a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff, as well as Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, ended. According to Russian leader's Aide Yury Ushakov, it was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including territories, and agreed to continue contacts.