Russia and Kiev to eventually decide on end of conflict — Rubio

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. The United States is working to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but it is up to Moscow and Kiev to decide whether to end it or not, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News channel.

"Ultimately, it's going to be up to them. If they decide they don't want to end the war, then the war will continue," he said.

Rubio added that the United States is trying to understand how "bridge the divide between both sides" of the conflict.

"To do that, we have to talk to both sides. We have some irrational people involved in this issue, people who believe that we should only talk to the Ukrainian side and not talk to the Russians at all. You can't end the war between Russia and Ukraine without talking to Russia. But you also have to take into account the Ukrainian position," he said.

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the key ideas of the proposals from four documents of the American peace plan were discussed.