Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace agreement — Rubio

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are now closer to a peace agreement than at any time in the last three years, but this is not yet enough to achieve the ultimate goal, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

"I think we've made some progress. We've gotten closer, but we're still not there. We're still not close enough, but that could change. I hope it changes," Rubio said.

He added that the administration has been working on the deal for 10 months now, trying to find proposals "that both sides could live with."

Rubio said that the last steps in this process will always be the most difficult, and an agreement should be reached soon. Washington is assessing whether it is worth taking time to mediate this process or whether it is time to focus on other important issues.

On December 2, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin received US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the key ideas of the proposals from four documents of the American peace plan were discussed.