Trump warns about potential attacks on drug cartels not only in Venezuela

WASHINGTON, December 2. /TASS/. The United States will attack drug cartels not only in Venezuela, but also in other Latin American countries, US President Donald Trump has warned.

"I hear Colombia, the country of Colombia, is making cocaine," he said at a cabinet meeting. "They have cocaine manufacturing plants, okay? And then they sell us their cocaine."

"Anybody that's doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack, not necessarily just Venezuela. No, not just Venezuela," he warned.