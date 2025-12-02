Western Europe wants to be physically ready for war with Russia by 2030 — diplomat

BUDAPEST, December 2. /TASS/. Western European leaders are seeking to protract the armed conflict in Ukraine as they prepare for their own potential war with Russia by the end of the decade, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, these goals are set out in the European Commission’s latest plans. "They are about the militarization, decisions that are protracting the war by means of senseless money spending on Ukraine, as well as strategic documents setting a goal of reaching tactical readiness by 2029 and physical readiness for a war between Europe and Russia by 2030. We need to prevent this," he said at a meeting with people in the city of Vasarosnameny in the northeast of the country.

This year, the European Union took serious steps to reinforce its countries’ armies and militarize Europe’s economy. In March, the emergency summit approved the 800-billion-euro rearmament plan ReArm EU. Later, the European Council established the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) fund as part of the long-term militarization program through 2030. The June summit in The Hague decided to increase defense spending in EU countries up to 5% of GDP by 2035.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly stated that it thinks that the European’s fears of an alleged Russian threat are groundless. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he doesn’t think that Russia is going to attack Europe bearing in mind that NATO countries outstrip it in terms of conventional arms, human resources, and economic potential. At the same time, he warned that Russia is a nuclear power and it is impossible to defeat it.