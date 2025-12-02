MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. More than half of Ukrainians (52.2%) think that Vladimir Zelensky should limit himself to one presidential term and not run for a second one, a poll conducted by the SOCIS Center for Social and Marketing Research showed.

"As of the second half of November, the majority of adult Ukrainians (52.2%) believe that Zelensky should not participate in the next presidential election (which he promised to do in 2019)," the statement published on the center’s website reads.

Conversely, 42.8% of those polled favored Zelensky running for a second presidential term. The remaining 5% of the respondents were undecided.

In addition, the survey concluded that the majority of Ukrainians (60%) believe that Zelensky is personally responsible for the corrupt schemes of businessman Timur Mindich and other suspects uncovered by Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies, creating a political firestorm in the embattled country.

Zelensky’s presidential term officially ended on May 20, 2024 but Ukrainian officials refused to hold a presidential election until martial law was lifted in the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Ukraine is ignoring the decision of its own Constitutional Court from May 2014 which outlaws the prolongation of a presidential term. The Russian leader noted that Zelensky’s mandate "has expired along with his legitimacy, and no tricks can restore it."