BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. On Wednesday, EU ambassadors may study for the first time in detail a proposal from Brussels to create a so-called ‘reparations loan’ for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, the Euractiv portal reported citing sources.

European Council President Antonio Costa privately warned EU leaders of possible protracted negotiations over the asset issue at the upcoming summit in Brussels - from one to three days, Euractiv wrote.

EU countries continue to discuss ways to further finance Ukraine, including the possibility of using frozen Russian assets in the West for this purpose. At the EU summit on October 23, Belgium blocked the European Commission's plan to confiscate Russian assets under the guise of providing Ukraine with a "reparations loan," fearing Moscow's retaliatory measures and demanding legal guarantees from EU countries that Belgium's financial losses would be shared across all EU countries. The decision on this issue was postponed until the EU summit in December, and the European Commission was instructed to prepare various loan options for Ukraine for 2026-2027. The European Central Bank (ECB) refused to support the 140 bln euros payment to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that any confiscatory initiatives by the EU against Russian assets would guarantee a painful response.