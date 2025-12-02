Finland not ready to offer Ukraine security guarantees, PM says

STOCKHOLM, December 2. /TASS/. The Finnish government is not prepared to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but it can help establish security mechanisms for Kiev, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said at a press conference following a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

"Security guarantees are a rather serious matter. We are not ready to provide security guarantees, but we can help with ensuring security," Orpo said.

He noted that Helsinki has not yet "seen any details or specific proposals on what security guarantees should look like." According to him, Finland "continues to work on arranging security measures, but this is something different from guarantees." Such mechanisms, he added, can only be provided by "larger countries," and stressed the "need for US participation" in their implementation.

Earlier, in a joint statement issued after consultations in London, the foreign ministers of the UK, Spain, Italy, Poland, France, Germany, and the European Union reaffirmed their commitment to "robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine," including the possibility of forming a coalition of air, land, and sea deterrence forces to help build confidence in any future settlement and support the rebuilding of the Ukrainian army.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stated that the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory, under any flag and in any capacity, would pose a threat to Russia and would be unacceptable to Moscow under any circumstances.