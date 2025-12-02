Over 70 detained in Bulgaria for resisting police and violence

SOFIA, December 2. /TASS/. Police in Bulgaria’s capital detained 71 individuals while three police officers were injured following mass unrest during a large-scale protest last night in Sofia, local police chief Lyubomir Nikolov told a briefing broadcast by Nova News.

"The main protest proceeded peacefully and without accidents. The tension escalated during the unauthorized march across the city streets, when a group of hooligans infiltrated the ranks of the protesters. Though it was impossible to separate the hooligans from ordinary citizens, we managed to track them. As a result, 71 individuals were detained, and one of them was found with 31,000 levs (about 15,500 euros), divided into separate sums, likely for paying provocateurs. During the unrest, three police officers were injured, cars and other equipment were damaged, dumpsters were set on fire, and city infrastructure was damaged," he reported.

The large-scale peaceful protest, organized by opposition parties and involving tens of thousands of people, began in Sofia around 6 p.m. (4 p.m. GMT) on Monday, but the situation escalated around 9:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. GMT). The group of provocateurs wearing masks began attacking the police guarding the pro-government "DPS - New Beginning" office with bottles, improvised items, and pyrotechnics. They tried to break into the building, forcing police to use tear gas. Police vehicles were also damaged. Protesters ransacked the regional office of the ruling political party "Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria."

The protesters in Bulgaria expressed dissatisfaction with the draft state budget for 2026. "We won't stand for lies; we won't be robbed," the protesters said. They demanded a fair financial policy that would not worsen their financial situation and called for the government's resignation.